Bono NDC to hold vigil to mourn Rawlings

The set up at the venue for the vigil in honour of the late former president Rawlings

Source: Bright Frimpong, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress, the NDC, in the Bono Region has announced series of activities to mourn their founder, His Excellent Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings across the region.

The Regional Secretary, Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi made this known to this reporter in an interview at the party's regional office in Sunyani. These series of activities are outlined to be performed across the twelve constituency offices in the region.



The Regional Secretary stated that the Bono Regional Executives in their meeting resolved to carry out these activities in particular to acknowledge the immense developmental projects that were initiated and completed by their founder as president of Ghana and that the party in the region have to let the entire region, especially the youth, to know the role their founder played in the development of the region.



Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi recounted how electricity was extended from the northern part of the country to the Bono Region through the effort of their founder. Mr Twumasi mentioned some major projects by the founder in the region which included Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani, the construction of the Kumasi - Sunyani - Berekum Highway, the extension of rural electrification projects as well as the town roads in Sunyani, Goaso, Berekum, Dormaa and other towns.

The Zongo Caucus wing of the NDC Party on Friday, January 22, 2021, went to the regional mosque in Sunyani to have prayers for their late founder. This was led by their Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Baba Gausu and the Regional Organiser, Mr Seidu Mohammed.



According to the Regional Secretary, the party will hold wreath-laying on Tuesday, January 26 at the various constituency offices and later hold a vigil in the evening to climax the burial service of their founder.



He indicated that former appointees and associates of late president Rawlings at the various constituencies will be given the opportunity to share their working relationship as well as what they learnt from him (Rawlings) to the youth in the party and the general public in the region.

Source: Bright Frimpong, Contributor