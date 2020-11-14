Book of Condolence for Rawlings opens on Monday

The state will open a Book of Condolence for the late former President Rawlings on Monday, November 16, the government has announced.

The Book will be opened to the general public at the Accra International Conference Centre from 9 am to 5 pm. It will be closed on Friday, November 20, 2020.



President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia signed the book when they visited the home of the late President, Friday.



A government statement announcing the opening of the Book of Condolence said former Presidents John Mahama and John Kufuor will be signing on Monday.



Meanwhile, the families of former President Jerry John Rawlings are appealing to government to allow the remains of the late military ruler be buried in Keta in the Volta region.



Former President Rawlings, who is also the founder of the National Democratic Congress died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Speaking to the media in Keta shortly after his death, Spokesperson for the Agbotui, Nyaho, Husunu and allied families, Mr. Paul Badu noted that burying Mr. Rawlings on the soil of Keta would be appropriate and resonate with their wishes.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress led by former President John Dramani Mahama on Friday afternoon called on the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge residence in Accra.



Accompanied by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, the NDC leader expressed the condolences of the party to Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and immediate family.



The visit to the Rawlings’ residence followed a meeting of the NDC Political Committee on Friday morning.