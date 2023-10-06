Bow your head in shame! - Varisty don blasts 'dishonourable' Madina MP

Central University lecturer, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has fired salvoes at the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu over his vulgar tirade at the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, joining protesters to march to the Bank of Ghana on Tuesday, October 3, used unprintable words on the BoG Governor who is accused of mismanaging the bank.



The protest led by the Minority in Parliament is to oust the Governor and his deputies.



A livid Sosu, who spoke in Ga, threw caution to the wind and descended into the gutters but has rendered an apology for his unfortunate outburst.



“I wish to sincerely apologise for my choice of words during my outburst yesterday, Tuesday, October 3 2023, during the Occupy BOG Demonstration.”



“I unreservedly apologize for my actions and words and ask that all those offended would find a place in their hearts to forgive me. I have reflected and realized that though I spoke those words out of anger and extreme provocation, I was completely out of character,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, October 4.



But Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah is least enthused about lawyer Sosu's apology as, to him, the MP has waived his privilege to be called an "Honorable".

"He does not deserve to be called Honorable . . . He tarnished his image," he exclaimed while reacting to the behavior of the MP during "Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM.



He noted that a Member of Parliament must at all times comport himself or herself, hence blasting lawyer Sosu for misconduct.



"He must bow his head in shame...It's a shame. I feel so ashamed that he could utter such dirty words."



