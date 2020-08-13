Regional News

Bright SHS is the pivot of education - Parents, residents sympathise with management

The parents say while the actions are condemnable they do not support calls for the schools closure

Some parents and residents of Akyem Kukurantumi and it's environs have sympathised with the Proprietor and management of Bright Senior High School over recent unhealthy events that has characterised the ongoing WASSCE.

Speaking to the media, some parents indicated that the school has been very pivotal in the educational system in the district and the entire Okyenman as a whole.



In as much as condemning the alleged attack on WAEC officials, parents were of the view the matter has not been properly well managed by authorities and other stakeholders, considering the role the school has played over the past years as far as education is concerned across the country.



"There is no way we are going to support what the children did but we are also not happy how the matter is been handled without considering the future if f these young ones. Bright school has trained lots of students who are now in the various tertiary institutions with some gainfully employed after school so where from all these allegations from" some residents stressed.

Some were also of the view earlier statement from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to close down the school is unfortunate as they were expecting the traditional head to intervene in the matter and help resolve the issue rather than issuing the communique.



"We are satisfied with the performance of the school so we won't sit down for it to be destroyed.

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

