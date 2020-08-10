General News

Bright SHS orders students involved in assault to surrender

Some students of Bright Senior High protesting after their first paper

The Disciplinary Committee of Bright Senior High, a private School in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has commenced its own internal investigation into the assault on some three officials of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and a Journalist.

Some candidates of the School attacked and injured three WAEC invigilators on Thursday August 6, 2020 over alleged intimidation and molestation at the examination hall.



A Journalist with Daily Graphic Emmanuel Pacome was also later attacked and injured by the rampaging students having pursued him to outskirt of Kukurantumi township after the exams.



Addressing the Student body Thursday evening at about 10:00pm, management of the School condemned the students involved and ordered them to own up to the disciplinary Committee to assist in investigation .



The Public Relations Officer of the School Isaac Asare told Starr News “We are highly disciplined. We have started our own investigations and anyone that we find to have Masterminded or have been part will not take it easy with us because this act is almost bringing the reputation of this school to the mud and how can we allow a few people who have decided to go the wrong way to destroy the image we have built for ourselves for years and also to destroy the rest of the students I don’t think it was the over 1000 students who were part of it”



The school, however, says it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies for laws of the land to work.



Meanwhile Management of the School has said in a statement issued On Friday August 7,2020 and signed by the President of the School Amponsah Bright Nyarko that “we condemn any act of violence, assault, damage to property and any such similar vices and will not condone any student or teacher to perpetrate such activities.Our school has been built on virtuous standards of hard work, excellence and integrity.”





Management denies inciting students



Management of the School explained in the statement that “On Thursday August 6, 2020, final year students of Bright Senior High School reported at the school premises to partake in the 2020 WASSCE Social Studies examinations scheduled for that day. Though some of our teachers had been scheduled to partake in the invigilation of exams, they were substituted with external invigilators that morning without any prior communication and they all left for their various homes”



The statement explained further “as has been done every year, the principal was on the school premises to ensure that both students, WAEC officials and security personnel were conducting their activities without any challenges. The private security men from Spotlight Security Solutions posted at the entrance of the school by the WAEC officials prevented the principal from entering the school."



“For the avoidance of doubt none of the teachers of Bright Senior High School was allowed to partake in the invigilation of the Social Studies examination on 6th August 2020. In view of paragraphs 4 and 5 supra, the principal and the teachers could not have assaulted or instigated the students to assault the WAEC officials as is being reported.



According to the School management ,the principal and the teachers could not have instructed the students to stop writing the paper and leave the school premises as has been reported. Indeed, the students of Bright Senior High School did sit and write the Social Studies paper on the said date”.

