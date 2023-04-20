0
Buipe: Rescuers save 4 trapped people in a gory accident

Accident Fire Service Responders Rescuers at work | File photo

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Rescuers from the Buipe Fire Station on Monday, 17 April 2023, responded to an accident involving two DAF vehicles with registration numbers BF 6161-D 503 and WR 2280-14 on the Buipe Tamale highway in the Savannah Region.

The rescuers, on arrival at the scene, realised there were people trapped in the vehicles.

They quickly extricated the four victims and handed them over to the Ambulance Service.

Three of the victims were sent to the Buipe District hospital, and the other one in critical condition was referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

An eyewitness account revealed that the accident was caused by overspeeding on the part of the driver of the DAF with the registration number WR 2280-14, who hit the rear of the other DAF with registration number BF 6161-D 503.

