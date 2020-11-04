CHASS calls for stakeholder engagement to properly define role of PTAs in Free SHS programme

Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary School

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary School (CHASS) has asked the government for a stakeholder engagement to spell out the role of PTAs in senior high schools following the implementation of the Free SHS program.

This comes at the back of claims that the Free SHS policy has resulted in the poor functioning of Parent-Teacher Associations across schools in the country.



On that score, the Conference has sensed the need for a review of the policy to effectively give room for the PTAs to have their positions in the affairs of the schools.



National Secretary of CHASS, Kwame Owusu Adiomi, stresses that government must come clear on the contribution of the Parent-Teacher Associations to the development and progress of these schools.



Moreover, Educationist and Research Fellow with the Africa Education Watch, Divine Kpe has also opined that the involvement of PTA in the senior high schools is very important because the contribution from the Association goes a long way to help in the finance and administration of the school.



He further stated that it ensures accountability on the part of the teachers and parents as well.

“We need to come to…understand that parents involvement in the running of schools is very critical in the sense that when you see that there is a financial commitment from the parents side that parents involvement in the administration becomes high and this holds the teachers and school authorities accountable as well,” he said.



He added that when the PTA is involved in the running of schools, “they will be able to take care of some secondary issues in the school.”



Divine Kpe maintained that there is a need for government to communicate effectively with the Association in order for them to know the way forward.



He noted: “CHASS has a legitimate point and we believe that the government’s reply to the call of the government to reject the review of the Free SHS policy is quite unfortunate but the government also has to invite them to see how best they can dialogue with the association.”