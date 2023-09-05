CPP galvanizes base ahead of election 2024

CPP logo

Source: GNA

The Convention People’s Party, CPP has launched a re-organization booklet to galvanize the party’s grassroots ahead of the general election in 2024.

The booklet dubbed “Organization Decides It All” aimed at encouraging executive members of the Party to solidify the base of the CPP to help build a strong force towards the next election.



Chairperson and leader of the CPP, Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, launched the booklet at a brief ceremony at the CPP’s Head Office in Accra. The Chairperson also unveiled 36 pieces of megaphones and five mobile ad-tricycles to support the party’s grassroots mobilization drive.

Nana Frimpomaa, who is also a presidential aspirant of the CPP, said the mobilization drive had targeted 6 million voters in the 2024 elections. She rallied the rank and file of the Party to work together to uphold the ideals and principles of the CPP to make the party appealing to the public.



The Director of Elections of the CPP Habib Yakubu, said the booklet would be distributed across the 16 regions to start an aggressive membership drive.