Calls for closure of Bright SHS harsh - GNACOPS

The council disagrees with calls by Okyehene for the closure of Bright SHS

Executive Director for the Ghana National Council of Private schools (GNACOPS) , Enock Gyatua, says the council disagrees with the calls by Okyehene for the closure of Bright Senior High School.

Some final year students partaking in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) called the President names after they complained that the science paper was difficult.



Some of the students in other schools attacked their invigilators while others vandalized school properties.



After the incident, GES issued a statement dismissing students in connection with the acts of indiscipline and vandalism recorded in some schools in the ongoing West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



GES also barred these students from writing their remaining exams organized by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



The students have, however, been “okayed” to write the WASSCE after the The President, asked the Ministry of Education to engage with the Ghana Education service to reconsider its decision.

The Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, where the school is located, is demanding the immediate closure of Bright Senior High Secondary school.



According to the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council, the assault was instigated and ordered under the misdirection of Bright Amponsah, the proprietor of the rogue Bright Senior High School.



Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council says for over a decade, Bright SHS has engaged in ultra-commercial and profiteering aims which runs against the established interest of the educational policy and integrity of public examination.



Speaking with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi, Executive Director for Ghana National Council of Private schools (GNACOPS) , Enock Gyatua said, although the students erred, the council is not supportive of calls to close down the school.



He called for an independent investigation into the matter and punish offenders who will be found culpable.

