Cancellation of leaked paper will affect students, not WAEC - MOE

The Deputy PRO for the Ministry of Education (MOE), Kwesi Obeng Fosu has opined that cancelling the core maths 2 paper of the 2020 WASSCE examination is not necessary.

This follows calls from some Ghanaians and groups including Civil Society for the cancellation of the leaked paper.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka 104.7 FM’s AM drive, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi, Kwesi Obeng Fosu stated that the cancellation of the paper will not affect WAEC but the students.



He urged politicians not to politicse the matter, instead, think of the future of the students, adding that it is the students that will suffer the consequences if the paper is cancelled.

He warned persons who share examinations questions on social media to be careful, stating that the ministry has mechanisms in place to check the source of such images, warning perpetrators to put a stop to it.



“Whatever agenda people have to destroy the examination which has been beautifully carried out since its inception is unfortunate, and we must stop it,” he added.

