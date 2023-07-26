Cecilia Dapaah Saga: I will defend her today and tomorrow - Akim Oda MP

MP for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has said that he is prepared to defend the embattled former minister for Sanitation and water resources, Cecilia Dappah any day.

He claimed that the majority of the Ghanaian population have become hypocrites, and the spirit of jealousy has entered them such that they blow little things out of proportion.



The MP, who was speaking on UTV, criticised those who have questioned why the former minister reported the case of stolen money to the police in the first place.



He argued that she had the right to take appropriate action in such circumstances.



“Someone even said that why did this woman go and report the case to the police. After someone stole these huge sums of money, I should keep quiet knowing that I rightfully got those monies and not through dubious means. So, the hypocrisy and the jealousy spirit that has entered some Ghanaians such that they say anything at any time.



“Look, when politicians are doing things, they will not let you see. Because as a politician, if someone comes to give you a fortune, you will be scared and not know what to do it because we are in a system and society where we celebrate mediocrity. So, when something little happens that we take like world cup.

“We shouldn’t celebrate because its someone’s turn today. We shouldn’t feel because she belongs to a particular government it will go against them. I am saying that I will defend that woman today; I will defend her tomorrow,” he said.



Addressing the public's response to Dapaah's situation, the MP, Alexander Acquah, questioned the fairness of the condemnation Cecilia Dapaah has received in the last few days, which eventually led to her resignation from her ministerial post.



He believes that fury that was directed that the former minster should be placed on those responsible for the theft of funds rather than solely blaming Cecilia Dapaah and accusing her of hoarding the such significant amount of money in her home.



“The way she has been accused and condemned, led to resign from her post as minister. So, I ask myself, it is a crime for her to report her stolen money at the police station?



“I am not saying that public should praise her, but the condemnation should go to those who stole for her. Then the issues that is being carried around by politicians has made it appear like she has been sentenced.

“And I am saying this that, being in politics does not mean that you don’t have a private life. Today when you have a case with someone, by the fact that you have an image to protect, they take advantage of you,” he added.



