Cecilia Dapaah files injunction against OSP from investigating her

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has filed an interlocutory injunction against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) seeking an intervention from the Court to halt the OSP from investigating her and the husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor on charges of corruption and corruption related-offences.

The application filed on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, is urging the High Court in Accra to order the OSP to release her monies and unfreeze bank accounts.



Per an Application for Order of Judicial Review, Cecilia Dapaah through her lawyers are seeking the following reliefs;



“A Declaration that the Respondent’s re-seizure of the money (initially seized from the Applicant’s home on 24/07/23) and re-freezing of Applicant’s bank accounts respectively on 5th September 2023 is unfair, unreasonable, capricious, arbitrary, and ultra vires the Respondent’s statutory powers under Act 959 relative to the constitutional provisions



of Articles 23 and 296 of the Constitution, 1992,” she urged.

She is also seeking “an Order for the Respondent to release the money reseized on 5th September 2023 to the Applicant and to unfreeze her bank accounts.”



“An Order prohibiting the Respondent from continuing the investigation of the Applicant and her husband for corruption or corruption related-offences.”



The application is expected to be moved on November 13, 2023.