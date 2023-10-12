Cecilia Dapaah has changed how we view dead people - Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo, Cecilia Dapaah

While the ongoing conflict between the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and the Office of the Special Prosecutor regarding undisclosed assets intensifies, media personality Bridget Otoo has taken to social media to criticize Cecilia Dapaah's explanations regarding the source of the funds found in her possession.

Bridget Otoo, using her platform on X (formerly Twitter), asserted that Cecilia Dapaah's insatiable greed had inadvertently revealed her wealth.



According to her, if Cecilia Dapaah had refrained from pursuing legal action against her housekeepers who returned properties purchased with their earnings, her riches might have remained hidden.



The pivotal moment in this revelation was Dapaah's decision to prosecute her former house helpers.



“I want to thank Greed. Greed is why we know about Cecilia Dapaah’s millions stashed in her home. Had she listened to advice not to prosecute the house-helps after she retrieved the properties they purchased we wouldn’t be here #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” she posted.



She further claimed that Cecilia Daapah’s desperation to explain the legitimacy of her stolen wealth has caused a shift in how Ghanaians view deceased people.

“Cecilia Dapaah has changed how we view dead people. The extent she is willing to prove her unexplained wealth. That’s some crazy stuff,” she added.



This development has generated significant interest among the public, with many raising questions about the source of Dapaah's wealth and the ethics of her actions.



Background



In July 2023, a scandal emerged involving a series of thefts at Cecilia Dapaah's private residence.



Two domestic workers who had been employed at the house were at the center of the allegations. Both of them were accused of stealing a substantial amount of money, including approximately $1 million, £300,000, and various pieces of jewelry.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that these employees had used the stolen funds to acquire cars and properties across the country. These ill-gotten properties and assets were subsequently recovered.



However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Cecilia Dapaah herself was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor. During a search of her premises, a significant amount of cash was seized, and her bank assets were subsequently frozen. She was also requested to declare her assets, but she refused to do so.



As a result of these developments, Cecilia Dapaah has now been officially charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).





ID/BB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



