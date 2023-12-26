Cecilia Dapaah is GhanaWeb Woman of the Year 2023

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

As the curtains draw on 2023, GhanaWeb has settled on Cecilia Dapaah as its Woman of the Year.

Her story is one that finds her at the epicentre of a gripping narrative that transcends accolades and plunges into the depths of controversy and corruption.



In an astonishing twist, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources became the talk of the nation when news broke of a staggering heist at her residence at Abelemkpe, in Accra.



Millions of Ghana Cedis, along with $1 million and €300,000, were reported to have vanished from the confines of her home, leaving a trail of questions and accusations in its wake in July.



Two house helps: Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, faced the accusatory finger of the law, charged with conspiracy and multiple counts of theft.



The stolen loot ranged from currencies to personal effects, painting a picture of audacity and betrayal that shook the very foundations of Cecilia Dapaah's world, and the entire nation for that matter.



As the legal proceedings unfolded, additional characters were introduced into this real-life drama. A plumber, a trader, and an unemployed individual faced charges of dishonestly receiving substantial sums allegedly linked to the stolen fortune.

But the tale doesn't end with the courtroom drama.



Cecilia Dapaah's resignation from her ministerial post marked a pivotal moment, triggering a cascade of investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the FBI.



The spotlight now extends beyond national borders, delving into the financial dealings.



With US$590,000 and GHC2,730,000 seized from her residence, frozen bank accounts, and a simultaneous investigation on both sides of the Atlantic - the narrative unfolds with each revelation, cementing the very essence of the accolade bestowed upon Cecilia Dapaah as the 2023 GhanaWeb Woman of the Year.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE