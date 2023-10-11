Cecilia Dapaah, lawyer engage in heated 'exchange' with Martin Kpebu after court proceedings

Martin Kpebu and Cecilia Dapaah during confrontation

The morning of October 11, 2023, witnessed a twist of events in the legal arena as Justice Edward Twum adjourned proceedings to 3 pm to address an application brought forth by Cecilia Dapaah against the Special Prosecutor, thelawplatform.online reports.

Her application sought an early hearing of the confirmation application filed by the Special Prosecutor.



Notably, Martin Kpebu, a lawyer known for his appearances on a weekend political affairs show on TV3, was present in court for a separate matter.



After Justice Twum adjourned the session, Mr. Kpebu, accompanied by his clients, emerged from the courtroom.



Meanwhile, lawyers representing Madam Cecilia Dapaah, led by Mrs. Victoria Barth, exited the courtroom alongside Madam Dapaah and her husband, engaged in conversation.



As they stepped outside the courtroom, a conversation between Mrs. Barth and Mr. Kpebu took an intense turn.

Mrs. Barth voiced her dissatisfaction with Mr. Kpebu's statements, particularly regarding his public commentary.



She emphasized the importance of legal ethics, which discouraged prejudicial commentary by lawyers in the media. Mrs. Barth repeatedly underlined Mr. Kpebu's role "as a lawyer" to underscore her displeasure with what she saw as unfair and inaccurate remarks against her client.



Madam Dapaah, known for her calm demeanor, approached Mr. Kpebu, conveying her concerns about the perceived unfairness of his commentary.



She gestured to Mr. Kpebu in what appeared to be in a confrontational style.



Mr. Kpebu, however, remained steadfast in his position, emphasizing that his commentary was based on available facts.

He reiterated his commitment to delivering commentary on the matter, displaying unwavering confidence in his stance.



