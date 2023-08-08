Cecilia Dapaah's case: Court grants bail to 2 lactating mothers

Cecilia Dapaah is in court over the stealing of monies from her house

Two lactating mothers who were arrested as suspects in the case of some stolen $1 million and other sums of monies from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, have been bailed.

The two are among seven suspects standing trial in the case before an Accra Circuit Court, while the other five (5) have been remanded, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



The court is hearing the case of how two prime suspects; both former domestic workers at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, stole huge sums of monies.



The monies and other items that were allegedly stolen from the residence of Cecilia Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, were done between the months of July and October 2022.



The other suspects in the case are a current and former boyfriend of Patience, as well as her father, who are reported to have all played various roles in the syndicate.



The two lactating mothers have been granted bail to the tune of GH¢1 million each with three sureties to be justified.





