Cecilia Dapaah's 'home bank' eclipsed Agyarko's Ameri bombshell - ACEP boss

Ben Boakye of the Africa Center for Energy Policy has reacted to how the money heist at the home of now former sanitation minister overshadowned an equally explosive news item.

He noted that the claims by former energy minister Boakye Agyarko that he was unfairly sacked by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the novation Ameri deal in 2017.



Boakye stated that the said deal could have seen Ghana committed to an US$850 million contract he described as 'needless.'



"Earlier in the week, the former energy Minister recounted how executive authority almost, needlessly, committed Ghana to ~$850m on the attempted novation of the Ameri power contract- he got sacked. But Auntie Ceci stole the show with her home Bank situation," his tweet of July 23, 2023 read.



The Cecilia Dapaah issue he referred to was over the recent news that a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis, belonging to the minister had been stolen by two former employees.



The minister has since resigned her position and pledged to cooperate with necessary state agencies to probe into the matter. Her resignation has been accepted by the president who has yet to appoint a replacement - in acting or substantive capacity.

