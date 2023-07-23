Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation: Read Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Cecilia Abena Dapaah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The president, in a letter dated July 22, 2023, thanked his former appointee for her service and offer to resign and her loyalty to the image and standing of the government.



The minister informed President Akufo-Addo of her resignation through a correspondence on Saturday, July 22, 2023.



This comes after news of some monies; $1 million, €300, 000 and 350,000 Ghana Cedis being stolen from her home at Abelempke in Accra.



In her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the minister explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies stolen from the government were affecting the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.

I received your letter, dated Saturday, 22nd July, 2023, resigning from office as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and as a member of Government. It is with considerable regret that I accept, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the Government. The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the Nation. I am confident like you that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.







