Cecilia Dapaah's story is hard to believe - Martin Kpebu

Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has expressed skepticism regarding the recent claim made by Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Cecilia Dapaah stated that monies transferred from her deceased brother's account were intended for the payment of his children's school fees.



Martin Kpebu believes this explanation is hard to believe, and questioned why it did not surface earlier.



"I can't believe Madam Dapaah's story; this should have come out long ago," Kpebu remarked during an appearance on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 on Monday, October 9.



He emphasized, "this story is hard to believe."



Cecilia Abena Dapaah's remarks came in response to allegations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that the funds transfer in question appeared suspicious, given that her brother had passed away some time ago.

The OSP had filed an affidavit seeking confirmation of a new seizure of the funds.



Dapaah clarified the situation, explaining, "The truth is that funds were transferred from an account in the name 'The Late Nana Akwasi Essan,' to which I am a signatory."



She further stated, "The funds were transferred to me for payment of the school fees of my late brother's children," as indicated in court documents submitted by her lawyers.



Elaborating on the source of the funds, she added, "The funds were transferred from Cal Bank from an account in the name 'The Late Nana Akwasi Essan,' to which I am a signatory. This account was opened with funeral donations collected by Cal Bank at my late brother's funeral."



Dapaah also emphasized that the correct account name was clearly stated in Applicant's Exhibit OSP18, and the OSP could have easily confirmed the account's mandate from Cal Bank.

"The funds are transferred to me for payment of the school fees of my late brother's children."



