Cecilia Dapaah saga: Search homes of all ministers – Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner has proposed for the government to search the homes of all ministers and government appointees as part of efforts to fight corruption.

According to him, a search of the homes of government appointees and state officeholders would make a strong statement about government’s commitment to the fight against corruption and also beef up the trust of Ghanaians in the government.



“Let’s search the officers at the Jubilee House, let’s search the ministers, let’s search them…the monies are in their homes. If we don’t do this we are not fighting corruption. If we don’t search all the ministers forget it we are just playing,” Martin Kpebu opined while speaking on the infamous case of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



He added, “Let’s search them, all of them,” Mr Kpebu said, “But we are men and we need to fight like men otherwise let’s forget about the corruption fight.”

It emerged on Friday, July 21 that two house helps of the Minister were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.



The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.



