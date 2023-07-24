Cecilia Dapaah should have refrained from taking the case to court, considering her public image - Carlos Ahenkorah

Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah,

Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has raised questions regarding the decision of former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, to take the theft case at her residence to court.

Ahenkorah expressed his confusion, suggesting that Dapaah should have refrained from taking the matter to court due to its potential impact on her public image.



He emphasized that the case was not political but rather strategic.



"My question to Cecilia, I want to understand why did she take the case to court? Once you go to court, it is public, she was not political in this matter, she was strategic. Thief man, thief thief man, I didn't say she stole the money, but just for the image. If you keep something and someone steals it... It has actually not helped her; do you know the number of politicians who have lost their minds and have remained silent?



"For her figure, coming out to expose yourself like this for me is a challenge but it has happened," Ahenkorah commented.



Background:

Two of Dapaah's house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30), were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, following alleged incidents that occurred between July and October 2022. During this period, items including assorted clothes worth GHC95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at $95,000 were reported to have been stolen from the former Minister's residence in the Abelemkpe area of Accra.



Patience Botwe was also accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth worth GHC90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000, which belonged to Dapaah's husband. Additionally, three other individuals, including Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father, are facing charges for allegedly being involved in dishonestly receiving GHC1 million, GHC180,000, and GHC50,000, respectively.





Cecilia Dapaah wasn't strategic; she should have refrained from taking the case to court, considering her public image - Carlos Ahenkorah #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/F7XYhokNvZ — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 24, 2023

YNA/WA