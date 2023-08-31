6
Cecilia Dapaah tops Twitter trends as court directs OSP to return her seized money

The Minister For Sanitation And Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah 750x375 Former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

Thu, 31 Aug 2023

The former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has taken social media by storm as her name trends on Twitter.

This comes after an Accra High Court ruling a recent court ruling that directs the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return funds that were previously seized from her.

The court, in its directive gave the court a 7-day ultimatum to return the seized money from the former minister.

This development has sparked conversation on Twitter making her name trend number one, with users expressing a range of opinions and reactions.

Cecilia Dapaah has been in the news report allegedly stealing $ 1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis from her room came into the public.

After the news broke, Cecilia Dapaah resigned from her office as minister after which the Office of the Prosecutor went into the home of the former minister at Abelemkpe and searched for it as part of their investigation.

After the search, the OSP seized the monies found to have been stashed in the home of the former minister.

