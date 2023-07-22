Cecilia Dapaah trends number 1 on Twitter after resignation

Former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah

Few minutes after Cecilia Dapaah resigned as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, micro-blogging site - Twitter has been buzzing.

This comes following news about a theft case at the residence of the sanitation minister and her husband where sums of money running into millions of dollars were stolen by two of their house helps.



Part of her resignation letter sent to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo read, "I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time."



"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts," it added.



Trending number one on Twitter, some tweeps are happy about the decision taken by the former sanitation minister.



Others, on the other hand, are of the view that Cecilia Dapaah must be investigated and details on how she acquired the huge sum of money be made known to the public.

A tweep named Roll Fibre said, "Her resignation is not even enough. She needs to be investigated. This shouldn't be a move to clear herself of any wrongdoing."



"Now this is all what most Ghanaians are looking for ,she has done it now. Happy ? Something small happen p3 eeeeiiiii resign resign resign ????.



Now what is next ......," another said.



The two house helps of Cecilia Dapaah are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at her residence in Abelemkpe in October 2022.



The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Both are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.



ESA/WA



Read some tweets below;





Her resignation is not even enough. She needs to be investigated. This shouldn't be a move to clear herself of any wrongdoing. — Roll Fibre (@NOtutey) July 22, 2023

Now this is all what most Ghanaians are looking for ,she has done it now. Happy ? Something small happen p3 eeeeiiiii resign resign resign ????. Now what is next ...... — Phobia / Chelsea FC (@ayussdollar1988) July 22, 2023

First time high public office holder has shame and resigned. I have never seen any kind of especially involving scandals and corruption. — Osei44KK (@KKOsei44) July 22, 2023

But Eugene Ahin is still at post or this no be closer to the president? ???? — KWABENA (@BARIMA171804782) July 22, 2023

Now this is all what most Ghanaians are looking for ,she has done it now. Happy ? Something small happen p3 eeeeiiiii resign resign resign ????.



Now what is next ...... — Phobia / Chelsea FC (@ayussdollar1988) July 22, 2023

Resignation is not it. We need answers... Where and how she got the money with proofs — K A B U T E Y (@iamnenne) July 22, 2023

Way to go. She should direct her energy and attention to the criminal case she is the complainant of . Her resignation notwithstanding, nothing precludes the state anti-graft agencies from investigating the matter. — yoni ????️???????? (@illegalLuminary) July 22, 2023

Shw3 we still go come for you oo you figa u fit run Eii Ber you — BOSOM WUKU (@kwekuBaako8) July 22, 2023

No wonder the clouds are forming. The first time someone actually is resigning from Addo D's government. it will rain p333. Someone said, "bcus he is not in town,like he would quickly call her not to," so that he will give her a bigger portfolio. ???????????? — putin Gavivina (@michaeladiko) July 22, 2023