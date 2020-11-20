Central Regional Co-ordinating Council opens book of condolence for Rawlings

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Central Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) on Thursday, opened a Book of Condolence in memory of the late former President, Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

This is to give the people of the Region the opportunity to express their departing words in honour of the late longest serving President of Ghana.



The book is specifically opened to political heads, traditional and religious leaders, heads of security agencies, schools, departments,Vice Chancellors, professional bodies, Journalists, political parties and the general public.



In a press release, Mr. Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, said the book is opened to the public beginning Thursday, November 19 between the hours of 10:00 to 16:00 hours on working days until its closure.



He said the move was in tandem with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo's declaration of seven-days of national mourning for the late President.



"Following the declaration of the seven days period of mourning for the late President by his Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and subsequent opening of the book of condolence in honour of the former President, a book of condolence has been opened at the conference room at RCC.

Former President Rawlings died at the age 73 on Thursday, 12 November 2020 at the Korle - But teaching hospital after a short illness.



The former President’s death came nearly two months after the death of his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui on Thursday, September 24.



The late President was the first President of the 4th Republic of Ghana and the longest-serving President.



He is the founder of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a Party he formed after his military rule.



