Change your wig; it has lost its identity – Chief Justice to Akoto Ampaw

Lead Counsel for Nana Akufo-Addo, Akoto Ampaw

The Supreme Court was Monday thrown into laughter when the Chief Justice, Justice Anin-Yeboah, advised counsel for the 2nd Respondent, Akoto Ampaw, to dispose of his wig for having lost its identity.

In a seeming jovial advice to the lawyer for the 2nd Respondent, who had just finished his submission in opposition to a motion by the petitioner to reopen his page, the Chief Justice addressed him.



“Mr. Akoto Ampaw, I think you have to change your wig, it has lost its identity as a wig,” he said in a fit of mild humour.



Mr. Ampaw took off the wig from his head, looked at it and put it back on his head while responding to the Chief Justice.

“My Lord, it gives it a unique identity”, he said.



The court was thrown into a burst of momentary laughter.



