Charlotte Osei deserved the attacks but Jean Mensa doesn’t? – A Plus berates ‘hypocritical’ Gabby

Social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus has berated Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko for justifying the need for security for the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

There has been a raging debate on social media and traditional media on why the EC Chairperson has a number of Military personnel and Police on her security detail.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko making a case for the EC Chair indicated that her life is at risk considering the insults, attacks and threats before and even after the 2020 elections.



He said “This woman, the returning officer for the presidential election, has had her life threatened multiple times from all manner of corners, her character insulted, her integrity denigrated and the threats to her life heightened to the highest dangerous point that any public servant should endure and for the security services to consider it appropriate to offer her the highest form of protection they could. Her security at home, office and around her 24-7, is made up of a combination of soldiers and police. I am not sure she enjoys the security attention. But she understands she has to endure it. And, some of us have a problem with that?”



But reacting to Gabby’s justification of the number of security personnel protecting Jean Mensah, A Plus indicated that Gabby Asare Octhere-Darko is being hypocritical.

To him, similar threats and insults were rained on Charlotte Osei when she was EC by especially the NPP but Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko then could not justify the need for security for Charlotte Osei when she was vilified and threatened several by his party members.



He said “As for Charlotte Osei her character didn’t matter. Her life didn’t matter. Her integrity didn’t matter. she was not a woman. In fact, she was a Fulani man with K*ti b?t? so it was ok for her to be insulted!!! Sometimes I attack Gabby and regret because of our past relationship but this same Gabby I like and hold in high esteem and even try to defend sometimes gives reason to be attacked. I wonder what has made him so hypocritical. You can’t allow us to like and support you in peace why???”



