Christ is God’s greatest gift to mankind - Apostle George Yeboah

A symbolic representation of Jesus Christ on the cross

Apostle George Yeboah, Chairman, Christ Apostolic Church International, says the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross is God’s greatest gift to mankind.

He said man lost his original state due to sin and this created separation and enmity between God and man, however, by virtue of Christ’s death, God had brought lasting solutions to all the complexities of mankind.



“Christ’s sacrifice on the cross is the greatest thing that God has done for mankind. The best man came to die for the worst world,” he said.



The Apostle said Christ’s death had the ability to wipe away all sins but without accepting Him as Lord and Personal Saviour, the sacrifice would become irrelevant to humanity.



As such, he called on citizens to surrender their lives to the Lordship of Jesus Christ to experience His undying love.



He said the theme for the Apostolic Church towards the Easter celebration was, “Demonstration of the Spirit and of Power.”

Apostle Yeboah said when one accepted Jesus into his or her life, it allowed the person to experience God’s power and also demonstrate the same power to help others.



“With the Power of God, you will be able to cast out demons, heal the sick and when you pray, you will experience supernatural testimonies,” he said.



He called on citizens and the Christian community to celebrate the festivities modestly bearing in mind that COVID-19 still lingered on.



These protocols include wearing of nose masks, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and observing social distancing.



The Apostle also encouraged them to take their COVID-19 jabs to build immunity against the virus.