Cloth for Rawlings’s funeral out?

A swatch is making rounds as a sample of the official cloth to be used for the funeral of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.
The swatch has a picture of the late former president with his nickname ‘Papa J’ imprinted.
It also has the Coat of Arms printed on it. The official date of the funeral is yet to come out.
There has not been any official statement on the cloth.
Already, government on Thursday, November 12, when the sad death of the former president was announced, declared seven days of national mourning with all national flags to fly at half-mast.
He died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.
