Confiscate all galamsey lands – OccupyGhana to Akufo-Addo

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Pressure Group OccupyGhana has asked President Akufo-Addo to confiscate all ‘galamsey’ lands across the country.

According to them, without the lands, there will be no galamsey.

In an open letter dated October 17, OccupyGhana said “’galamsey’ is destroying the country and that you (President) need to act, and act quickly and decisively by targeting land owners who allow their lands to be used for ‘galamsey’.”

“We, therefore, propose an amendment to the law to specifically criminalise the making of land available for galamsey operations, and the confiscation of all such lands to the state.”

“Our research shows that often, it is the land owners who meet the kingpins and upon being paid or promised payment, quietly agree to look the other way or look on unconcerned as the criminality takes place.

“Several of these landowners quietly earn regular incomes from the galamsey kingpins therefore the need to tackle the ‘galamsey’ fight from that angle too,” portions of the letter read.

