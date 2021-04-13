Controversy rocks alleged coup plot trial; case adjourned to May 4

The alleged coup plotters on their way out of court

There was controversy in the court over the alleged coup plotters trial as lawyers of some accused persons raised concerns over military escort.

Lawyer Eric Pongo who was holding brief for Victor Kodjogah Adawudu told the court that his client Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli was being followed around in court by military persons despite being granted bail.



His position was corroborated by Ziyeli Agambila counsel for Warrant Officer II Esther Saan as both raised issues about how the accused persons were being followed around in court by the military officers despite being on bail.



Counsel said they feel intimated as his client was being followed around in court.



But, a lawyer of the Ghana Armed Forces who is a Squadron Leader Sandra Efusah-Nana Agyemang acting as a friend to the court said, it was part of their protocol.



According to her, the protocol of the Army was to give their officers standing trial morale support.

But the lawyers said they do not need such more support.



Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge said, he sees nothing wrong with such issue.



The court said it would have been a concern if they were infringing on his rights and his liberties were taken away friend.



The court urge him to ensure his client musters and exercise courage.



ACP Benjamin Agordzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm and eight others are standing trial for various charges including treason felony.

The commencement of the trial has been deferred to May 4 because three of the 10 accused persons who could not meet their bail were not brought to court due to Covid 19 issues.



Background



Dr Mac-Palm, Dornyor Kafui, Allan Debrah Ofosu, Dekuwine, Abubakar, L/Cpl Akanpewon and Zikpi are on charges of conspiracy to commit treason felony and treason felony.



Dr Mac-Palm and Kafui have been separately charged with conspiracy to possess explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse and possession of explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse.



All the accused persons including Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon have denied any wrongdoing.