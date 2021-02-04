Cooperate with Supreme Court in election petition hearing – CODEO to litigants

All parties in the election petition case have been asked to co-operate with the Supreme Court

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has asked all parties to the 2020 election petition case ongoing at the Supreme Court to cooperate with the courts in the delivery of justice.

“CODEO commends all candidates challenging election outcomes in the courts and further



urges all candidates, political parties, and their supporters to cooperate with the courts to



determine the merits or otherwise of election petitions,” CODEO made the call in a statement on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.



It, however, called on all stakeholders, including the media, and the general public to be circumspect in their general discussions on the on-going court hearings so as not to jeopardize legitimate processes of the court.



Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for John Mahama’s legal team in the 2020 Election Petition case at the Supreme Court, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong has said they will still carry through with their case to the end.

The former Attorney General claimed, notwithstanding the fact that all the motions filed by the petitioner’s Lawyers throughout the case have been dismissed, they still believe they have a strong case.



“…We’ll go through the case till the very end, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppog said at a Press conference after Wednesday’s sitting.



This comes on the back of the ruling on Wednesday by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah that dismissed a motion for inspection of documents filed by lawyers of the petitioner.



The unanimous decision of the panel states that the applicant has not been able to demonstrate that he does not have duplicate copies of those documents.



The panel chaired by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah in dismissing the application said the applicant was unable to raise issues regarding the authenticity of the documents in their possession.

The hearing of the 2020 Presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court has been adjourned to Friday, February 5, 2021, with no specific business in sight.







