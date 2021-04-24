Coup plot: National Security picks up ACP Agordzo, 9 others again charged with high treason

ACP Benjamin Agordzo has been charged with High treason over alleged coup plot

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Agordzo and nine others risk death penalty after being charged with the highest criminal act, high treason.

The embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police was arrested last year over his alleged involvement in assisting the suspected leader of coup plotters, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, through messages he sent on WhatsApp.



Despite being granted a GHC500,000 bail by a High Court presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden, he has been re-arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau after the case was appealed by Attorney General Godfred Dame.



Myjoyonline reports that the nine other suspects were picked up on Friday, and are being prosecuted for their role in an alleged attempt to destabilise the country.



The ennead Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon and Sylvester Akankpewu faced the Financial Court 2 on Saturday, April 24 and were slapped with new charges including high treason.



Appearing in Court, Attorney General, Godfred Dame explained to the High Court that his office had filed documents to discontinue the initial treason felony case and filing another; high treason adding that it was the highest crime that can ever be committed by any person in the country.

Mr Dame furthered that the accused persons between June 2018 to September 2019 were involved in extensive plans in order to usurp the government.







The Attorney General told the court that the accused persons also manufactured guns and ammunitions and had plotted to kill President Akufo-Addo.



They also intended to jam transmission of all media organizations except the state broadcaster GBC and capture key state actors.



