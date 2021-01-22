Court cases are not won outside or on radio – Lecturer cautions parties

Frontal view of the Supreme Court complex

A lecturer at the Central University in Accra has tasked parties in the ongoing election petition to be mindful of their utterances as hearing continues.

According to Benjamin Okyere Ankrah, it was positive that parties had resorted to the court to resolve their concerns but that they should also allow the law to take its course and for the courts to do their work.



In submissions made on Accra-based Peace FM’s morning show program, he said: “Matters of the court are won in court, not outside or on radio. So all parties should be mindful of their words and pronouncements so that we do not incite the public.



“Let’s allow the law to take its course, we have faith that the Supreme Court justices will ensure justice is done. This is the second such case in court where we all believe good judgment will be served.”

On the substantive case, Day 22 (January 20) ended with the court giving orders on issues for the trial and timelines to be followed. The substantive hearing is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 26.



Petitioner John Dramani Mahama on Day 23 has also filed an application for the suspension of the process. The respondents are the Electoral Commission and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mahama’s lawyers have openly disagreed with recent rulings of the court relative to three applications they have made; the respondents have on the other hand expressed willingness to work with all directions issued so far.