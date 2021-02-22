Court grants Mahama permission to file his closing submission by Tuesday

Former president John Dramani Mahama

The Supreme Court of Ghana has granted former President John Dramani Mahama the leave to file his closing submission in the ongoing hearing of the presidential election petition by Tuesday, February 23.

The court did so in the interest of justice, Chief Justice Anin Yeboah said.



Mr. Anin Yeboah said in court on Monday, February 22 that “We are of the opinion that the life to file his closing address on or before Tuesday 23rd in the interest of justice.”

The Supreme Court has set a date on which to deliver judgement on the election petition filed by former president John Dramani Mahama.



After hearing on Monday, February 22, Chair of the seven-member panel Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah announced that judgement will be delivered on Thursday, March 4.