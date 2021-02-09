Court to decide Jean Mensa's 'fate' Thursday

Jean Mensa is Electoral Commission Chair and 1st respondent in the Election Petition case

The apex court will resume sitting on Thursday, February, 11, 2021, to give its ruling on a decision by the 1st respondent; the Electoral Commission Chair, to close its case.

It will also take a look at a similar decision presented by lawyers of 2nd respondent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Election Petition case.



This followed arguments by the parties involved on why the court should dismiss the motion by the respondents or grant the Petitioner a request to cross-examine witness for the respondents.



Today's hearing began with Lawyer for the Electoral Commissioner, Justin Amenuvor, reiterating that there was no need for Jean Mensa to mount the witness box based on the testimonies given by witnesses of the Petitioner during cross-examination.



On his side, Lead Counsel for 2nd respondent (Akufo-Addo), said arguments from the Petitioner are misconceived and have not specified the burden of truth.



He further went on to state that the Petitioner should rather be happy the respondents decided to close their case.

"Our decision works in favour of the Petitioner". Mr Ampaw told the court.



However, Lead Counsel for John Dramani Mahama, Tsatsu Tsikata argued that the respondent’s withdrawal is an affront to justice and not in accordance to the rules of the court.







Explaining his stance, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata said the EC boss is binded by the witness statement she filed before the court and must account to her constitutional duties.



He further said the responsibilities of the EC Chair, as performed during the elections was a major reason the petition was called.

"We would be holding great dangers to the republic. She should be accountable because she holds the highest office of the Electoral Commission."



The 7-member panel of judges after listening to all sides and adding their input will make a final determination on Thursday.



Counsels for the respondents both closed their cases on Monday, February 8, 2021, after the third and last witness of the petitioner, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo was cross-examined.



