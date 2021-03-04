Court took Asiedu Nketia’s testimony out of context to dismiss our case – Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections has observed that the Supreme Court dismissed their case after taking the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s testimony out of context.

The Supreme Court of Ghana on March 4, 2021, ruled on the Election Petition of Mr. Mahama vs the Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo.



The SC in its ruling upheld the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana.



Speaking for the first time after the ruling on Thursday evening, Mr. Mahama indicated that Asiedu Nketia's testimony was misconstrued by the judges.



He noted that the General Secretary was treated like a star witness to the benefit of the 1st and 2nd Respondents - Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo respectively.



“I listened to the testimony of our General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia from beginning to end. I’m quite alarmed at the mutilation of his testimony in the Supreme Court ruling,” John Mahama said as monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added, “Indeed, the ruling I heard today virtually makes our witness Johnson Asiedu Nketia as the star witness of the 1st and 2nd Respondents. Many answers in his cross-examination were taken out of context for the dismissal of our election petition.”



According to the former President, “At the appointed time, our legal team will come out with the detailed comments on today’s judgment.”



The NDC flagbearer also noted that he was not surprised by the ruling of the SC since the EC Chair, Jean Mensa was not allowed to testify.



Watch video below



