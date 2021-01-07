Courts don’t determine who becomes an MP - Minority

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has opined that it is not the court that determines who becomes an MP but the people of Ghana through their votes does.

He made the comments in the heat of arguments from both sides when the injunction was placed on Assin North MP.



He downplayed the injunction placed against the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson preventing him from joining the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



He argued that the judiciary arm of government is to serve as an arbiter in cases brought before it and not to restrain persons who have been lawfully elected from representing their constituents.



Mr Iddrisu insisted that Mr Quayson won the 2020 parliamentary elections fairly and was subsequently processed by the Electoral Commission, hence, must not be deprived of being inaugurated.

“This is a country governed by law and the country has institutions which have been given defined mandates and authorities. I have heard Hon. Afenyo-Markin make reference to court proceedings, but I want to remind him that courts do not determine elected members of Parliament,” he argued.



“It is not the Court that votes, it is the people of Ghana so courts [cannot determine who becomes or does not become MP]. The court’s mandate is to adjudicate on matters brought before it, but the elections of Members of Parliament is vested in Ghanaian citizens.”



