Cross-examination fiasco: Charlotte Osei would have jumped at a chance to defend her work - Franklin Cudjoe

Charlotte Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has offered that unlike Jean Mensa who seems to be evading cross-examination, Charlotte Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission would have welcomed the opportunity to prove her competence.

Jean Mensa as per the motion by the EC’s lawyer, Justin Amenuvor is unwilling to mount to the witness box as a witness.



According to the lawyer, since the commencement of the case, the lawyers for John Dramani Mahama have not been able to establish any grounds for their suit to drive him to offer Jean Mensa as a witness.



Reacting to this development via social media handles, Franklin Cudjoe suggested that Jean Mensa is shying away from cross-examination because she does not have confidence in her works.



Franklin Cudjoe wrote on his Facebook timeline, “Somehow, I think Charlotte [Osei, the former EC Chairperson] would have jumped at the opportunity to defend her work.”



Franklin Cudjoe further stated that it will reflect badly on the Electoral Commission if Jean Mensa evades cross-examination.

He observed that though within the legal frame it may be a masterstroke, it could prove suicidal in the court of public opinion.



“It will be a major dent to the EC's image if its lawyers succeed to have their own witness evade cross-examination. Many laypeople will think that moral victory will be the Petitioner if that happens. This is getting [more] interesting than I imagined”.



The Supreme Court in its sitting, today, February 9, 2021, will hear arguments from the three parties on whether Jean Mensa and Peter MacManu who is representing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should mount the box.







