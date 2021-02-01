Cross-examination of Asiedu Nketia must end today – SC directs Akufo-Addo’s lawyers

The Supreme Court hearing the case of the 2020 election petition has directed lawyers of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the second respondent of the case to conclude their cross-examination of Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The NDC general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has over the week been in the witness box to answer questions on the election petition since he is the chief witness of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah during the court proceedings told the lead counsel for the 2nd respondent, Akoto Ampaw that “by way of CMC (case management Conference), we are giving you a day to cross-examine the witness.”



At today’s sitting, videos of NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia saying they won the 2020 elections were played despite an objection raised by lawyer Tsatsu Tsikatu.



In the video, the NDC flagbearer said, “We have 140 seats, and no attempt should be made to tamper with the results of Majority of seats we have won in Parliament. Ghanaians have given us the push, we have won 10 out of 16 elections”.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 02, 2021.



The second witness of the petitioner, Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte will be cross-examined by lawyers of the 1st and 2nd respondents (Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in the case before the Apex court.



