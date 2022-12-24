14
Dafeamekpor explains why NDC MP, Theresa Awuni, was absent during the 135-136 VAT vote defeat

Theresa Awuni Ursula.jpeg MP for Okaikwei North, Theresa Larbi Awuni

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has stated that his colleague MP for Okaikwei North, Theresa Larbi Awuni, is the minority member who was absent during the vote on the 2.5 per cent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

Parliament on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, approved the 2.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) increase.

Despite the minority caucus' opposition, the majority caucus of the House had its way with a headcount victory of 136 as against 135.

This means Ghanaians will be paying more for goods and services in 2023.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, December 24, 2022, Dafeamekpor explained that Theresa Awuni was absent because she was seriously sick.

He added that the Okaikwei North MP would not have missed the vote on the increment of VAT if she could because she is against the introduction of taxes that will affect the poor.

“Let Ghanaians know that my sister, Hon Theresa Awuni was unavoidably absent from Parliament on grounds of serious ill-health, the night the vote on 2.5% VAT increment was taken.

“Hon Awuni is one heck of a pro-poor politician who wouldn't have missed that voting but for her health,” parts of the South Dayi MP’s tweet read.

View the MP’s tweet below:





