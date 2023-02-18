0
Menu
News

Declaration of support for Dr. Bawumia based on competence - NPP MP

DrMBawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Sefwi Akontombra, says the declaration of support for Vice President Bawumia ahead of the party’s presidential primaries is a result of his competence.

This is in line with claims that 102 NPP MPs in Parliament have said they will vote for Vice President Bawumia in the upcoming primaries.

On February 5, 2023, more than 600 New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates from the Krachi East Constituency declared their unwavering support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential election.

The executives included Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Constituency Executives, and the former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Michael Yaw Gyato.

Speaking on the declaration of support for Bawumia by some 102 MPs, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, told the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, that it does not come as a surprise that support for Bawumia keeps trooping in.

He revealed that the 102 MPs’ support for Bawumia is based on research.

“Most of us have come to the realization that the only person that can lead the NPP “break the eight” is the current Vice President, Dr. Bawumia. That is why most of us have declared our support for him. “You can also conduct your independent research among the MPs to ascertain the truth,” the lawmaker told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Related Articles: