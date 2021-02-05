Declare day Tsatsu cross-examines Jean Mensa a holiday – Amaliba suggests

Tsatsu Tsikata, a member of the NDC legal team

A member of the communications team of the petitioner in the ongoing election dispute at the Supreme Court, Abraham Amaliba, wants the day the first respondent will mount the witness box to be declared a public holiday.

Mr Amaliba told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin in an interview on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Thursday, February 4 that “the day Jean Mensa, the first respondent, will mount the witness box will, Ghana will be very interesting and I can’t wait to see my lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata interrogating Jean Mensa in the witness box during a cross-examination”.



For the legal team of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, it seems the climax of the whole court hearing will be the day the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) will finally face his lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, in the witness box.



John Mahama’s legal team explained that “the first respondent who happened to be EC chair Jean Adukwei Mensa is the peak of the whole litigation, so we expect that Tsatsu Tsikata will explore lots of angles that will trigger many revelations surrounding the court petition”.

“So, we are really waiting for all applications to be filed and cleared to make way for the day Tsatsu will face Jean Mensh in the witness box.”



The Court on Wednesday, February 3 dismissed the petitioner’s fresh application that sought to access some official documents of the first respondent.



Court adjourned hearing for to Friday, February 5.