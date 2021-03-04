Disenfranchising good people of SALL a greater injustice than election petition - Mahama to EC

John Mahama says the disenfranchisement of the people of SALL is a grave injustice

John Dramani Mahama has described as more greater an injustice, the exclusion of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) from the 2020 parliamentary elections.

He said that with all that has come out of the 2020 elections, through the 2020 election petition and the final verdict that came from it - one that he has accepted but described as fraught with unfair processes and ruling, the Electoral Commission has shown that it is not serving the interest of the people and the constitution from which it derives its power.



John Mahama made this known on Thursday, March 4, 2021, during his first public statement on the petition since the ruling started on January 24, 2021.



The seven-member panel dismissed the petition of the petitioner, stating that "your petition is dismissed without merit."

But while John Dramani Mahama said that he accepts the verdict, he explained that he will not accept the processes and the final ruling of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



He described the EC of being in bed with the New Patriotic Party, stressing that to have disenfranchised the people of SALL only makes it a more grievous atrocity to the people of Ghana than their attempt to have the Supreme Court uphold their petition for a rerun of the presidential elections between him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"The Electoral Commissioner must not have a vested interest in the dubious of one party over another in. The loyalty of the Electoral Commission must be to the people of Ghana and the constitution from which it derives its mandate and not the president or the party under whose tenure it is elected... We cannot forget the issues of the deliberate exclusion of the good people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) from the parliamentary elections of 2020. This constitutes perhaps the gravest injustice of the 2020 elections, perhaps even greater than the election petition. It can easily fit into the worse forms of electoral trickery ever witnessed in our nation's history," he lamented.