Dismissed Chiana Senior High Students welcomed back to school

The eight female students who were dismissed have returned back to school.

Authorities at Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region, have recalled the eight female students who were dismissed back to school.

This is in response to a directive from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider the dismissal handed down to female students.



Our Upper East Regional Correspondent, Peter Agengre visited the school and reported that academic work is going on smoothly.



The said female students have been recalled starting the academic term with their mates after they were sacked for using unprintable words on President Akufo-Addo in 2022.



While academic work had already started last Friday, the said students were still at home waiting on school authorities to recall them back to campus after the intervention of GES.



It came as a joy when the said students on Monday afternoon received a telephone call from their school authorities asking them to return to school as soon as possible. GBC News contacted one of the students to find out if she was ready to return to school.

Miss Hamidu Huzaimah Daabu thanked GES for the callback.



A brother to Huzaimah, Hamidu Yussif Daabu confirmed to GBC News that he received a call from school authorities asking him to send his sister back to school to continue her education. He expressed happiness for the opportunity given to the girls to continue their education.



Yussif shared some words of advice to parents asking them to ensure oversight.



School authorities declined to comment further on the issue, but confirmed their readiness to receive the students back on campus.