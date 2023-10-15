Do you know what suffering is? - Professor Antwi 'spanks' Cecilia Dapaah

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Sanitation Minister

Governance and leadership expert, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi has pooh-poohed Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s claim of suffering extreme hardship due to the freezing of her accounts by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoint program on Saturday, October 14, 2023, Professor Opoku stated that the former Sanitation Minister cannot claim to be suffering when her actions have caused others more hardships.



He protested that a lot of Ghanaians are enduring constant hardships due to the actions and inactions of politicians.



According to him, only the general public can claim to be suffering as they are impacted by what he perceives to be the questionable dealings of politicians.



“The judge said Madam Cecilia Dapaah is suffering, does she understand suffering? Freezing your account when you’ve been a minister and can have access to other sources of funds doesn’t mean you are suffering. There are real suffering.



“When you see real suffering, you can feel it and hold it. There are people who have suffered more hardships because of politicians who have siphoned monies meant for the people into their pockets and the people cannot have access to that.

“Look at our roads, aren’t we suffering? Our cars are being wrecked every day. The people are also suffering because of bad leadership, he said.



His comments come on the back of major developments on the Cecilia Dapaah case in the past week.



The OSP has petitioned the Chief Justice to remove Justice Edward Twum as the presiding Judge on the confirmation application against the seizure and freezing of properties of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



The request is grounded on the OSP’s belief that Justice Edward Twum appears to be highly prejudiced against the OSP and the person of the Special Prosecutor.



Also, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States, have launched simultaneous investigations into the financial activities of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, and her associates.

The primary focus of these investigations is to scrutinize the assets and financial transactions of Ms. Dapaah and her associates, with a particular emphasis on their financial dealings within the United States of America.



The objective is to determine the legality of the wealth acquired by Cecilia Dapaah and her associates, considering the flow of funds between Ghana and the United States.



EK