Dominic Ayine must retract and apologize - Charles Owusu on MP's 'predetermined' comment

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has asked Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine to retract his 'predetermined' comment and apologize to the judges of the Supreme Court.

Dr Dominic Ayine a member of the legal team of former President John Dramani Mahama, the petitioner in the 2020 election petition courted criticism when he suggested that the judges of the Supreme Court (SC) have a predetermined agenda to rule against the petitioner.



Dr Ayine, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East Constituency in the Upper East Region speaking after the SC dismissed former President Mahama's application to reopen his case to enable him to subpoena Madam Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, said: "...these are germane issues under the constitution of Ghana and to reduce the petition into a single issue petition is rather unfortunate and smacks of a predetermined agenda to rule against the petitioner in this matter"



His comment has received lots of reactions including a social media campaign to get him cited for contempt: #AyineForContempt.

Speaking to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu pointed out that "it will be better if he retracts and apologise because such comments are in bad taste. He’s even still a member of Parliament and a lawyer so he understands what he’s saying…but you should not let your emotions lead you to make such comments"



