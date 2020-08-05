Double track to be phased out within 7 years

General News

Government intends to end the Double Track policy for Senior High Schools within the next 7 years

Government intends to completely phase out the double track system in all senior high schools in the next seven years.

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum told Parliament on Wednesday, August 5, that the programme is currently being implemented in 381 out of the 721 public Senior High Schools across the country.



He stated that the number of schools on the programme are expected to be reduced in the next academic year as government expand infrastructure in schools to accommodate more students.



The double track system, Dr. Adutwum said , has been “planned to phase out over the next 5 to 7 years”.

The deputy minister reiterated that the double track system is an interim measure the ministry employed to enroll all qualified students into senior high schools following the implementation of the Free SHS policy.



“The measure was necessitated due to the increased numbers of students from the junior high schools against the limited infrastructure at the secondary level as of that time and the implementation of the double track system commenced in the beginning of the 2018/2019 academic year.”



The Deputy Education Minister’s statement is in response to the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak who was seeking to know the number of senior high schools in Ghana implementing the double track system and when the double track system will end.

