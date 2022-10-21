Dr Adutwum only reassigned GES functions because of a new law, there was no 'fight' with ex-GES Boss - PRO

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (left), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa (right)

A Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Ministry of Education has refuted assertions that the former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, was fired because of a misunderstanding with the Education Minister.

According to Kwasi Kwarteng, most people think there was friction between the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the former GES boss because the minister was taking away some of the duties of the GES due to a new law.



His remarks follow an allegation by Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, that Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was sacked because of his many disagreements with the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



“The real reasons for sending Prof back to the classroom are not in this letter. "The truth is that the tension and frosty relationship between Hon. Adutwum and Prof. Opoku-Amankwa led to this, nothing more, nothing less,” parts of a tweet the MP shared on October 19 read.



But Kwasi Kwarteng, in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, explained that the education ministry reassigning roles of the GES to other agencies of government does not mean that there was a bad relationship between Dr. Adutwum and Prof. Opoku-Amankwa



“The view that the Minister of Education and Prof Opoku-Amankwa did not have a good working relationship is not the case. People are saying this because they see the minister for education reassigning some of the duties of the GES to other agencies.

“But the explanation is that a new law enacted in 2020 by Parliament, the Education Bodies Regulatory Acts, took some of the roles previously played by the GES to other agencies.



“For example, the National Teaching Council, which caters for the well-being of all teachers, was previously just an office under the Ghana Education Services. Another example is the Schools Inspectorate, which is now national and has its director general and so on, used to be a unit under the Ghana Education Service,” he said in Twi.



