Drunk driver crashes at Burma Camp bypass

Accdient At Burma Camp Scene of the accident

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Toyota Vitz has reportedly crashed at the Burma Camp bypass right under the Airforce Base overhead in Accra.

The crash, which occurred on Saturday, June 17, 2023, happened because the driver of the car was drunk.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle which led to it somersaulting two times.

A social media user who shared a picture from the scene of the accident indicated that the driver was lying helpless until two policemen came to his rescue.

The picture showed a silver vandalised Toyota Vitz with the front (bonnet and side minor) completely destroyed.

A man, who is said to be the driver, can be seen lying on a block on the side of the car.

