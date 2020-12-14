Duncan Williams 'arrests' post-election violence as NDC’s protest rages on

Archbishop Duncan-Williams is General Overseer of the Action Chapel Int.

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has, together with his church members, arrested any form of post-election violence in Ghana.

The Archbishop during Sunday’s church service brought Ghana under the unction of the holy spirit by praying that any form of violence intended to mar the peace of the nation to be arrested by the holy spirit.



“I want you to arrest every confusion, misrepresentation right now, arrest them right now, bind it in the name of Jesus pray that prayer right now in the name of Jesus. Lastly let’s continue to secure the peace of this nation, let's pray and continue to secure the peace of Ghana, let peace reign from every corner of this nation, from the length of breadth of this land let peace reign,” he prayed with his congregants.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it will not accept the results of the 2020 elections until the legitimate winner is declared.

According to the opposition party, the Electoral Commission which is in bed with the government declared fictionalized results that won’t be accepted.



